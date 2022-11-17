Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,070 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.35% of EPR Properties worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of EPR opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

