Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.