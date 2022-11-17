Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Chemed worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $44,303,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHE opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,520. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

