Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.7 %

BX stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,139,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,343,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

