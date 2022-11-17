Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$49.61 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

