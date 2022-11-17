Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.52. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 62,472 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

