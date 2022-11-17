William John Bush Sells 30,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stem Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE STEM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 6,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,476. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

About Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 14.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

