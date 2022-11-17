Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc

Winc Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Winc during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Winc by 82.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Winc during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

