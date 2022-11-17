Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Winc Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 11.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc
Winc Company Profile
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winc (WBEV)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.