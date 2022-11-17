WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.42 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 5% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009166 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,891,828.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.