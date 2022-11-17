Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $248.64

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $248.64, but opened at $236.78. Winmark shares last traded at $236.83, with a volume of 19 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.09. The company has a market cap of $816.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Winmark by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

