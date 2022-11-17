Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 64,440 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

