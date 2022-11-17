Wirtual Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $81,900.80 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

