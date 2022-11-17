WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 4.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 385,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 551,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

