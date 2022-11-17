WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 14,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.