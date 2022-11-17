WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $61.90. 68,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 51,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 151.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

