Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday. Approximately 60,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session's volume of 2,156,584 shares.The stock last traded at $88.69 and had previously closed at $88.06.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Wolfspeed's revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

