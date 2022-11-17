Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-3.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 455,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,180 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

