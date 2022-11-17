WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.80 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $447.98 million and approximately $5.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.01624008 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00048457 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.71 or 0.01722194 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04474105 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.