WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.17 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $449.84 million and $22.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.01618301 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00048205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.01713096 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04474105 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

