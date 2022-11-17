Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Capitalization Hits $50.63 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $50.63 million and approximately $9,781.79 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00566442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.45 or 0.29505064 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02196715 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $29,750.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

