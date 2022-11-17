Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 386.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,005,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $444,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

