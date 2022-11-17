Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPOF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $444,244. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.