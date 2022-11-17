XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.81

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.81 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 131.25 ($1.54). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,556 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £268.64 million and a PE ratio of 3,137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.79.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.47), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,045.83).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

