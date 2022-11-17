XSGD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and $2.16 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00004306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,662,664 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

