Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 11,740 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,225.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 2,264,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $1,087,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,225.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xtant Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

