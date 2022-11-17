Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of XNET opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

