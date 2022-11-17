yearn.finance Price Tops $6,084.54 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $222.92 million and $18.61 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,084.54 or 0.36483808 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00565651 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.50 or 0.29463861 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
