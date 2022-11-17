ZClassic Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $409,471.46 and $19.54 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00236502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00087810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

