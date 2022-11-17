ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.65 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $340,970.81 and $18.65 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00240990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00087733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

