Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 140.26% and a negative net margin of 810.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

