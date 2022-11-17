Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 710,854 shares.The stock last traded at $38.09 and had previously closed at $36.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

