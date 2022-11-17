Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $266.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

