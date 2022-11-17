Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

