Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.