Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

