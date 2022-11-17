Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $99,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

