Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

