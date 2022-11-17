Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 27 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

