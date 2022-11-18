10,817 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.