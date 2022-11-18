11,887 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

