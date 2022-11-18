126,900 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,442 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,326,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,483,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,172,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

