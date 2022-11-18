13,834 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.