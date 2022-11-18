13,949 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 50.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 108.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

