14,267 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.23. 24,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,936. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

