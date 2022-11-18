2,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,856,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

