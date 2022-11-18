22,890 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $23,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.