25,487 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

