27,876 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Price Performance

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,755,155 shares in the company, valued at $195,223,979.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,755,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,223,979.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 220,024 shares of company stock worth $6,093,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

