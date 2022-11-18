31,048 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.