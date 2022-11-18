360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 4.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 10,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,438,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $3,788,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

